1 killed in double stabbing on Long Point Road, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly situation at an apartment complex in northwest Houston is under investigation.

One woman was killed and a man was injured in an apparent double stabbing on Long Point Road, Houston police say.

The victims were found with multiple stab wounds at about 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police on the scene say they don't believe there's a threat to the community, but they wouldn't elaborate on why.

