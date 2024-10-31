Economic issues fueled by housing crisis

An expert weighs in after a report suggests that housing as the primary economic issue could shape the 2024 election in battleground states.

Economic issues fueled by housing crisis An expert weighs in after a report suggests that housing as the primary economic issue could shape the 2024 election in battleground states.

Economic issues fueled by housing crisis An expert weighs in after a report suggests that housing as the primary economic issue could shape the 2024 election in battleground states.

Economic issues fueled by housing crisis An expert weighs in after a report suggests that housing as the primary economic issue could shape the 2024 election in battleground states.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The economy, with housing as the primary issue, is emerging as the number one issue for undecided voters. Reporting from Newsweek shows housing could shape the election in battleground states.

The presidential candidates have differing proposals. The Harris campaign has pitched federal programs to entice builders to add to the supply and down payment assistance. Meanwhile, Trump's team has campaigned on opening up federal land for home building and even deportation to create more supply.

Houston-area real estate expert Tricia Turner joined Eyewitness News Thursday morning. She said the housing issue can be traced back to 2022, when inflation rates started soaring. Any proposed solution, she said, that doesn't address inflation will not fix America's housing issue, which is creating tough conditions for buyers and renters.

On top of high interest rates, Turner said homeowners in the greater Houston area are also struggling with affordability due to rising property taxes and home insurance premiums.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.