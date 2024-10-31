Lake Jackson landlord makes partial payment on overdue $77K bill after city threatens water shutoff

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a Lake Jackson apartment complex has finally paid off part of its more than $77,000 utilities bill, the city tells Eyewitness News.

Friday, the city mailed out notices to residents of the Edgewater Apartments informing them that the owner was behind on payments and that water at the complex would be shut off if the bill wasn't paid by Jan. 2.

Tuesday, the city said it hadn't heard from the landlord in a week despite repeated attempts to get in touch.

Following extensive news coverage, the city said the landlord made two payments Thursday totaling $25,000.

The city said it would notify residents that progress is being made.

However, the city said it would not take down a sign warning of a water shutoff due to a lack of payment until the bill is paid in full.

The sign warns of a water shutoff due to a lack of payment.

The owner of the complex hasn't returned any of Eyewitness News' requests for comment.

The city said it first began having payment issues with the complex in September 2023 and that the owner defaulted on a payment plan earlier this year.

