Police believe suspect in drive-by at White Oak Music Hall was kicked out before shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a popular music venue north of downtown Houston overnight.

The shooting prompted White Oak Music Hall to cancel events that were planned for Wednesday night.

Houston police said around 9 p.m., a man standing outside in the venue's smoking section was shot by someone driving down N. Main Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators do not believe the man was specifically targeted. HPD said the shooter may have been kicked out of the venue before returning and firing shots.

After the man was shot, the music venue shut down and hundreds of people streamed outside. It wasn't a panic, but it was a little chaotic.

Video from the scene shows people on their phones, trying to figure out what was going on and how serious the shooting was. Others were trying to catch a ride.

"It's possible that he was upset because he got thrown out and did a drive-by shooting on the club," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police did not immediately give a suspect description.

White Oak Music Hall posted on social media that it's fully cooperating with police. Authorities shut the venue down and canceled the rest of the shows for the night.

According to their social media post, everyone who bought tickets will be refunded.

