Sex assault charges dismissed against former NASA engineer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dismissals were filed in all seven sex assault cases against a now former NASA engineer two days before it was set for trial.

Eric Sim, 38, was accused of sexually assaulting women he met on dating apps from 2019 to 2023.

Six of the cases were dismissed for not having proof beyond a reasonable doubt, according to court filings, and one was dismissed by the request of the complainant.

One of the women told authorities when the cases were originally filed that she believed she was drugged prior to the assault and woke up with injuries she did not remember sustaining and evidence that sexual intercourse happened. Court records say the woman contracted an STD from the assault. Another woman said she told Sim she could not participate in sexual activity but that he proceeded to forcefully assault her.

The district attorney's office said the decision was made to dismiss the charges after reviewing the evidence, which included 5 terabytes of data.

Forensic analysis of an external hard drive turned up a folder labeled "sex tapes" and several other folders with women's first and last names, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed on June 24, 2024. Detectives noted finding numerous videos of sexual encounters in Sim's home.

His attorney, Neal Davis, said he was forced to resign his position from NASA following the charges.

