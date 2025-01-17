Bun B names R&B legend Keith Sweat to 2025 RodeoHouston roster

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston, Bun B has heard you. Shortly after revealing that the Houston hip-hop legend would be making his fourth straight appearance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, fans immediately began requesting more R &B artists be included.

No need to get twisted, Houston. Bun has named R &B legend Keith Sweat as the first performer joining him at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza on March 7.

"Since this is my birthday party this year, I want it to feel like a backyard gathering with family, where there's something fun for everyone-grandparents to grandkids" Bun tells CultureMap. "Having Keith Sweat join us is the perfect way to set the vibe."

One of the pioneers of New Jack Swing, Sweat is known for hits such as I Want Her, Make It Last Forever, and Nobody. He released a greatest hits collection called How Deep Is Your Love in 2019.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

See the full lineup and dates:

Tuesday, March 4 - Reba McEntire

Wednesday, March 5 - Riley Green

Thursday, March 6 - AJR

Friday, March 7 - Bun B

Saturday, March 8 - Bailey Zimmerman

Sunday, March 9 - Carin León

Monday, March 10 - Brad Paisley

Tuesday, March 11 - Zach Top

Wednesday, March 12 - Lauren Daigle

Thursday, March 13 - Jon Pardi

Friday, March 14 - Journey

Saturday, March 15 - Warren Zeiders

Sunday, March 16 - Grupo Frontera

Monday, March 17 - Charley Crockett

Tuesday, March 18 - Post Malone

Wednesday, March 19 - Old Dominion

Thursday, March 20 - Cody Jinks

Friday, March 21 - Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 22 - Brooks & Dunn

Sunday, March 23 - Luke Bryan

Bun B draws second-largest attendance with All-American Takeover that included Drake at RodeoHouston

