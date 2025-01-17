24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Bun B names R&B legend Keith Sweat to 2025 RodeoHouston roster

ByEric Sandler, CultureMap Houston
Friday, January 17, 2025 4:56PM
2025 RodeoHouston concert lineup released
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released the 2025 entertainer lineup on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston, Bun B has heard you. Shortly after revealing that the Houston hip-hop legend would be making his fourth straight appearance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, fans immediately began requesting more R&B artists be included.

No need to get twisted, Houston. Bun has named R&B legend Keith Sweat as the first performer joining him at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza on March 7.

"Since this is my birthday party this year, I want it to feel like a backyard gathering with family, where there's something fun for everyone-grandparents to grandkids" Bun tells CultureMap. "Having Keith Sweat join us is the perfect way to set the vibe."

One of the pioneers of New Jack Swing, Sweat is known for hits such as I Want Her, Make It Last Forever, and Nobody. He released a greatest hits collection called How Deep Is Your Love in 2019.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

See the full lineup and dates:

  • Tuesday, March 4 - Reba McEntire

  • Wednesday, March 5 - Riley Green

  • Thursday, March 6 - AJR

  • Friday, March 7 - Bun B

  • Saturday, March 8 - Bailey Zimmerman

  • Sunday, March 9 - Carin León

  • Monday, March 10 - Brad Paisley

  • Tuesday, March 11 - Zach Top

  • Wednesday, March 12 - Lauren Daigle

  • Thursday, March 13 - Jon Pardi

  • Friday, March 14 - Journey

  • Saturday, March 15 - Warren Zeiders

  • Sunday, March 16 - Grupo Frontera

  • Monday, March 17 - Charley Crockett

  • Tuesday, March 18 - Post Malone

  • Wednesday, March 19 - Old Dominion

  • Thursday, March 20 - Cody Jinks

  • Friday, March 21 - Parker McCollum

  • Saturday, March 22 - Brooks & Dunn

  • Sunday, March 23 - Luke Bryan

