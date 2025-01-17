Bun B names R&B legend Keith Sweat to 2025 RodeoHouston roster

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston, Bun B has heard you. Shortly after revealing that the Houston hip-hop legend would be making his fourth straight appearance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, fans immediately began requesting more R&B artists be included.
No need to get twisted, Houston. Bun has named R&B legend Keith Sweat as the first performer joining him at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza on March 7.
"Since this is my birthday party this year, I want it to feel like a backyard gathering with family, where there's something fun for everyone-grandparents to grandkids" Bun tells CultureMap. "Having Keith Sweat join us is the perfect way to set the vibe."
One of the pioneers of New Jack Swing, Sweat is known for hits such as I Want Her, Make It Last Forever, and Nobody. He released a greatest hits collection called How Deep Is Your Love in 2019.
