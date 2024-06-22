2 suspects accused of strangling Jocelyn Nungaray waive right to appear in court, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are new developments in the capital murder case of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nunagray, who was found in a creek in north Houston, according to court documents.

The two men accused of murdering the 12-year-old, Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, waived their right to appear in court on Friday evening, according to officials.

However, the judge who was supposed to see them continued the court process. Before the hearing, the District Attorney's Office asked that each of their bonds be set at $1 million. However, they were not set. The magistrate made no decision to hold the suspects on it.

When asked why no bond wasn't requested, prosecutors said the district attorney would need to have a hearing and present evidence. However, sources tell ABC13 the DA's office does not want to reveal evidence to the defense yet.

A spokesperson from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that both the suspects are from Venezuela and were in the country illegally. Border Patrol arrested them near El Paso but released them with an order to appear.

Both men were said to be construction workers.

Court documents read that the two men allegedly lured Jocelyn underneath a bridge, where they kept her for two hours. She was tied up, had her pants taken off, and was strangled, officials said.

A bystander found her body floating in a creek on Monday, police said.

Documents said the two men asked Jocelyn for directions after encountering her on Kuykendahl Road. Investigators said they believe the young girl snuck out of her home around 10 p.m. Sunday.

After days of investigation, authorities arrested the two men on Thursday at 13355 Northborough Drive, the Canfield Lakes Apartment.

Court paperwork revealing details about how Jocelyn Nungaray was allegedly lured near a creek before her death. The suspects were also revealed to be prior ICE detainees.

The family of Jocelyn said they are relieved the two men accused of murdering her are in custody.

