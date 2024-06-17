HPD believes 12-year-old girl may have snuck out of her home before being found dead in creek

Houston police are looking into the death of a girl whose body was found in a creek near West Rankin Monday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a girl's death after her body was found in a creek on the city's north side Monday morning.

Houston Police Department investigators and Mayor John Whitmire held an evening press conference, where they said they have reason to believe the girl sneaked out of her home sometime at 10 p.m. Sunday night. She had not been reported missing.

Authorities could only confirm the victim, believed to be 12 years old, was found at a creek in the 400 block of West Rankin Road at about 6 a.m.

"Someone has taken one of our innocent children," acting police chief Larry Satterwhite said at the press conference. "We believe someone did this horrible thing to her, and we are here to ask for your help."

"It makes me angry that we have dangerous criminals on the streets of Houston," Whitmire added.

HPD said they are looking at surveillance video to follow up on leads, calling the circumstances suspicious and saying they believe foul play is involved.

Police would not comment on the condition of the girl's body. The medical examiner's office is completing an official identification of the victim, but both Satterwhite and Whitmire said they had spoken to the girl's mother.

"Of course, she is devastated. Her family is devastated. This little girl is gone," Satterwhite said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the girl's death to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Houston police and Mayor Whitmire brief media on girl's death, body in creek

Mayor Whitmire made a rare appearance during a Houston police briefing hours after a 12-year-old girl was found dead in a creek on the city's northside.

