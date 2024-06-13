HCSO investigators find man dead inside home after responding to fire call

Harris County investigators responded to a fire-related call and found a man dead inside a home on Thistle Street on Thursday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators found a man's body after responding to a fire at a home Thursday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the fire-related call came just before 8 a.m. from a home in the 3600 block of Thistle Street. The Houston Fire Department said the fire was extinguished, but there was one fatality.

At the home, authorities found a man dead.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where some damage could be seen to what appeared to be a trailer or mobile home. A fire hose surrounded the area.

HFD said an arson investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Drivers were told to avoid the area due to high emergency traffic.

