Body found with gunshot wound in Buffalo Bayou along Houston's Second Ward, HPD says

Pooja Lodhia Image
ByPooja Lodhia KTRK logo
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 6:44PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Houston's Second Ward after a body was found with a gunshot wound in Buffalo Bayou, police said.

At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed a person's body was spotted in the water at 901 N. York Street - an area in which Buffalo Bayou runs along.

HPD said the body was found to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Additional information on the shooting or the victim was not immediately released.

