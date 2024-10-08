2 bodies recovered from different bayous in Houston in less than an hour, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating how two people died after their bodies were found in different Houston bayous around the same time on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said at about 10:35 a.m., a body was recovered from Brays Bayou in the 6800 block of Lawndale Street.

Shortly after, at about 11:10 a.m., HPD said a woman's body was found in White Oak Bayou near North Main Street.

It's unclear how the two victims died. Officials did not provide additional information about either of the investigations underway.

