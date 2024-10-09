Bipartisan group prepares for final push against Houston school bond

Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson joined Eyewitness News to discuss why many oppose HISD's $4.4 billion bond.

Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson joined Eyewitness News to discuss why many oppose HISD's $4.4 billion bond.

Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson joined Eyewitness News to discuss why many oppose HISD's $4.4 billion bond.

Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson joined Eyewitness News to discuss why many oppose HISD's $4.4 billion bond.

Houston, Texas (KTRK) -- The largest school bond in state history is on the ballot for Houstonians this November.

The Houston Independent School District said the $4.4 billion bond would invest in students on every campus without raising taxes. However, that hasn't stopped local leaders from opposing it.

Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson joined Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

She said she doesn't believe district leaders, including Mike Miles, will keep their promises associated with the bond.

RELATED: $4.4 billion bond to improve Houston ISD schools would be largest in state history approved

Houston ISD board members OK'd a $4.4 billion bond to improve schools on the November ballot.

Anderson also accused Miles of mishandling district funds and said he couldn't be trusted with bond money.

A Texas AFT survey released in August showed that 77% of HISD voters don't trust Miles to manage HISD funds.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of people opposing the Houston school bond will hold a "No Trust, No Bond" press event.

Among others, State Rep. Christina Morales, State Rep. Jolanda Jones, Harris County Republican Party Chair Cindy Siegel, Harris County Democratic Party Chair Mike Doyle, Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston NAACP President Bishop James Dixon, and concerned parents are all expected to attend.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.