Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver on Airtex Boulevard in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run crash on Airtex Boulevard in north Harris County.

The crash happened at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday near Brundage Drive. Authorities say a driver fled after hitting a male on a bicycle. The victim has been pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

Deputies are searching the area for a black SUV with front end damage and checking video surveillance in the area.

All lanes at the intersection are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route or expect delays.

