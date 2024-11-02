Audi Etron appears to drive itself, crashing into home in Houston's Upper Kirby neighborhood

A new Audi Etron Q8 electric SUV seemed to drive itself from one driveway to another in Houston this week, and it was all captured on camera.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new Audi Etron Q8 electric SUV seemed to drive itself from one driveway to another in Houston this week, and it was all captured on camera.

Marilyn Saks and her husband live in Houston's Upper Kirby Neighborhood. They were upstairs in their patio home when their house shook.

"My husband and I were in the bedroom, and all of a sudden, I heard the 'Boom,'" Saks said. "The whole house shook. It's unbelievable."

They ran downstairs but had to watch the security video to understand what really happened. The Audi appears to pull out from their neighbor's driveway, back into their driveway, hit their garage, and then go back into its own driveway.

"The car pulled out from their driveway, came across the street, missed my husband's car right there, and boom, hit into the driveway. Then it back out, back up their driveway, settles in the middle of the street," Saks said.

Saks said what was really odd is that they realized nobody was in the car.

"That's what's so bizarre. Nobody's in there. A runaway Audi," Saks said.

Parts of Saks' glass and metal garage door were damaged, but thankfully, no other cars were hit. Saks says Audi came and took the vehicle as she and her neighbors tried to figure out what went wrong.

On its website, Audi says the Q8 has driver assistance but not autonomous driving.

Over the phone, the homeowner who had leased the Audi said they did not know what happened and were waiting for the dealership to give them some answers.

It could be a breaking failure or some other issue that is not yet obvious.

ABC13 contacted both the dealership and Audi corporate headquarters. We will update you when we have more information.

