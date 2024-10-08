Man charged after landscapers find woman's decomposing body in northeast Harris County field

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman after authorities said her body was found in an empty field in northeast Harris County.

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman after authorities said her body was found in an empty field in northeast Harris County.

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman after authorities said her body was found in an empty field in northeast Harris County.

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman after authorities said her body was found in an empty field in northeast Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a murder suspect after a woman's decomposing body was found in an empty field in northeast Harris County last week.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Oct. 4, 25-year-old Christopher Daniel Bernard was arrested and charged with murder in connection to 29-year-old Cortney Hall's death.

Records show that tampering with evidence of a human corpse was also added to his charges the following day.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Hall's body was found on Oct. 2 at about 7:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Subsea Lane.

A landscaping service was mowing the yard when they found her body lying in the grass.

The sheriff's office said Hall's body was at the field for several days before being discovered.

Surveillance footage from the area led to Bernard's arrest, according to investigators.

During an interview with Bernard, authorities said he admitted to meeting with Hall, who was working as a prostitute.

The sheriff's office said Bernard stated he confessed to strangling Hall and then took her body from the motel where they had met and dumped her at the field.

Charging documents show that the solicitation of prostitution took place on 4700 Airline Drive.

Bernard is being held on a $400,000 bond.

RELATED: HCSO investigating death of woman whose body was found in a northeast Harris County field