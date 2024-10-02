HCSO investigating death of woman whose body was found in a northeast Harris County field

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's death is under investigation after authorities said her body was found in an empty field on Wednesday in northeast Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the discovery was made at about 7:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Assay. A landscaping service was mowing the yard when they found the woman lying in the grass.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote the woman had possible signs of trauma but did not disclose any other details. The woman is described only as white in her mid to late 20s, possibly early 30s. In addition, she had a few visible tattoos, but the description was not released.

An investigation continues into her identity and what happened.

