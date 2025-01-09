Assault rifle used in drive-by shooting that injured 2 people in east Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman were hospitalized after being shot by an assault rifle in a drive-by in east Harris County on Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at about 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West Houston in Highlands.

Investigators said a man was in his vehicle in the driveway when a dark-colored car with unknown occupants pulled up and opened fire, striking him.

A woman who was standing in the front doorway of the residence was also hit by gunfire, according to deputies.

Both victims were taken to the hospital via Life Flight with injuries.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the shooting.

Gonzalez said two children, ages 5 and 7, were inside the home when shots were fired but were not injured.

The sheriff's office said earlier in the day, a vehicle parked in front of the residence had been intentionally set on fire.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office responded to that arson incident and it's unclear if the two incidents are related.

Detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance video and gathering evidence.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.