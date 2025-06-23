Army veteran killed in suspected road rage shooting, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an army veteran as a possible act of road rage.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of an army veteran says he was senselessly murdered along a busy roadway this weekend.

It happened Saturday night, and today, the family of 43-year-old Roy Ferrer is urging people to speak up if they saw what happened or know anything.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Roy was shot and killed on Highway 6 near Bellfort, and they believe it may be road rage.

This grieving family told ABC13 that Roy left his mother's house on Saturday to go meet up with a friend but never returned.

Investigators told Eyewitness News this may be a case of road rage -- something they said they've seen more of in Fort Bend County than usual.

At this point, investigators say there's no suspect in Roy's death.

Yolanda Ferrer says her oldest son, Roy, was taken from her. It's a pain she doesn't wish on any other mother.

"A mother should never bury their child," Roy's sister, Nancy Ferrer Quiroz, said.

She asked for the family's faces not to be shown because Roy's killing is being investigated as a homicide, and they're fearful.

"This is a senseless act. This was somebody random that's out there and needs to be caught," Nancy Ferrer Quiroz said.

The Ferrers say Roy was a father of five and an army veteran.

"He did not deserve to die in a manner like he did," Roy's brother, Alexander Ferrer, said. "He needs justice."

Investigators say Roy was driving along Highway 6 from Old Richmond Road toward Bellfort on Saturday, around noon, when he was shot.

Deputies say his car was found wrecked on the side of the road near the Aldi supermarket.

The family has now created a memorial with flowers and a cross to remember him.

"We're all very saddened and hurt. It's unbelievable," Ferrer Quiroz said.

The Ferrers hope someone speaks up and contacts the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office if they know anything or saw something along Highway 6 on Saturday around the time he was shot.

