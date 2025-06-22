Houston man found dead in car after suspected road rage shooting, deputies say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Houston man was found dead inside a car on Highway 6 and West Bellfort on Saturday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area around noon in response to a report of a wrecked

At the scene, deputies reported finding a dead body inside the vehicle and launched a shooting homicide investigation.

The man was later identified as 43-year-old Roy Ferrer of Houston, authorities said.

Investigators suspect the shooting stemmed from road rage, but further details are still under investigation.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.