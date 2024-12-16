24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect charged, arrested in shooting death of man near gas station on Almeda Genoa Road

KTRK logo
Monday, December 16, 2024 11:26PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected gunman has been arrested and charged with the murder of 45-year-old Edward Jimenez.

On Dec. 5, just before 9 a.m., Jimenez ran into a gas station at 11211 Almeda Genoa Road, telling an employee he had been shot.

When first responders arrived, Jimenez was taken to the HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he died.

Investigators said he was shot while in his vehicle, which had multiple bullet strikes.

Surveillance video shows the moments Jimenez pulled up in this black truck, and later damage to the driver's side window can be seen.

On Dec. 13, the suspect, 47-year-old Armando Ruiz Diaz, was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

In a previous report, Eyewitness News spoke with the victim's daughter, Leila Jimenez, who said he was on his way to work.

RELATED: Woman wants answers after her father shot to death while driving to work: 'I just want justice'

"I don't know how to move on from this. It's like our world has ended," the victim's daughter told ABC13 as she and her family are grieving as the search for the gunman continues.
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW