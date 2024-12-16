Suspect charged, arrested in shooting death of man near gas station on Almeda Genoa Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected gunman has been arrested and charged with the murder of 45-year-old Edward Jimenez.

On Dec. 5, just before 9 a.m., Jimenez ran into a gas station at 11211 Almeda Genoa Road, telling an employee he had been shot.

When first responders arrived, Jimenez was taken to the HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he died.

Investigators said he was shot while in his vehicle, which had multiple bullet strikes.

Surveillance video shows the moments Jimenez pulled up in this black truck, and later damage to the driver's side window can be seen.

On Dec. 13, the suspect, 47-year-old Armando Ruiz Diaz, was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

In a previous report, Eyewitness News spoke with the victim's daughter, Leila Jimenez, who said he was on his way to work.

