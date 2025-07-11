Family identifies victim who fell out of truck bed and was fatally hit by SUV in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two vehicles in connection to a deadly hit and run on Thursday morning.

Police said a woman fell out of a truck bed on Almeda Road near Holmes Road when a second car ran over her.

The family has identified the victim as Antoinette Johnson. They told ABC13 that she leaves behind a teen son and that they are heartbroken over her loss.

A witness to the incident told ABC13, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, he and the victim happened to leave The Red Rooster club on Fuqua at the same time.

He said he saw the victim standing up in the bed of a dark colored truck, driving fast, northbound on Almeda Road.

The witness said after driving a few miles down Almeda, he saw the woman fall out of the truck and a dark-colored SUV run over her. He said both vehicles never stopped.

He said he and a friend, who is a nurse, stopped their cars, diverted traffic, and stayed with Johnson until first responders arrived. Police said she was taken to the hospital but died.

That witness noted the section of road where Johnson fell is incredibly dark at night, and he worries others may have hit her if they didn't stop.

Now, Houston police are looking for the drivers of both cars because neither stopped to render aid and help Johnson.

The family of Johnson said she was getting ready to do college tours with her 17-year-old son, and they're heart broken to know that won't happen. Houston police are asking people with information on the two drivers to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

