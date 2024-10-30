Woman charged after 60 dead animals removed from her property in Galveston County, officials say

SAN LEON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing charges after dozens of dead animals were removed from her property in San Leon last month, officials said.

On Sep. 7, Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 800 block of 29th Street to assist with an animal cruelty investigation and found the home in "deplorable condition."

Julia Szebehely, 63, identified as the owner of the property, was on location when authorities found an emaciated horse, 16 cat carcasses, and four live cats.

On Sep. 17, a search warrant was executed at the home, and 42 animal carcasses were reportedly found. Throughout the investigation, a total of 60 dead animals were removed from the property.

The sheriff's office said a majority of the dead animals were found inside locked kennels, crates, and traps.

Szebehely faces ten counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals and one count of cruelty to a livestock animal. She was taken to the Galveston County Jail but is currently out on bond.

