Woman waiting more than 1,300 days for justice in the courtroom after being shot by her ex-husband

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost four years after being shot, a woman said she is still waiting on closure in the legal system.

Aaron Wright is charged with shooting his ex-wife, Andrea Bolton, in June 2021 inside her home in Tomball. He was arrested the day after the shooting and immediately posted bond.

Investigators said that Wright cut off electricity to her home, kicked in the door, and shot her five times while their children were asleep inside.

Wright's girlfriend at the time, Carrie Daffin, is also charged in the shooting. She was arrested in October 2021 and posted bond within hours of the arrest.

Surveillance video shows the couple headed toward the house at 3:08 a.m. and running away two minutes later.

"It's taken a lot of counseling, a lot of therapy, a lot of physical therapy to get up and moving, and multiple surgeries," Bolton said.

Despite Bolton's efforts to recover and move forward after the life-altering event, she said the court system is not allowing her to have closure.

"We grow up with this picture of something bad happens, they get the bad guy, gets arrested, they go to jail, and everything is made right and we're not the only ones that are living proof that that's not, in fact, the case," Bolton explained.

Jury selection was supposed to begin in her case last week, but she said the case was postponed on the day of.

The defense team filed a motion saying the state handed over evidence it has had since 2021 the night before the trial, and the defense did not have time to review it and hire an expert.

The trial is now set for April, which marks the fifth trial date set in the case.

Since the case was filed, the original judge in the 263rd District Court was voted out, and Judge Melissa Morris took over.

Bolton said there have been five different prosecutors on the case who she and her children have had to tell their story to.

She is keeping track of the number of days that have gone by since she was shot. She has calculated that if the trial moves forward in April, it will have been more than 1,400 days of waiting.

"Just the fact that we're in this situation is unbelievable. We're looking at going over 1400 days of living this with no end in sight really is just definitely not where I thought we would be this time," Bolton said.

She said she tries not to let herself get her hopes up when a trial date gets closer because it leads to disappointment.

"I have a picture in my head, but again I try not to even let my head go there just because every time we get this close, every time I have it pictured, we just get let down," Bolton said.

Wright hired Chris Tritico to represent him in court. The attorney said he does not take court dates being pushed back lightly and is hopeful it will move forward in April.

ABC13 reached out to the Harris County District Attorney's Office and has not heard back.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.