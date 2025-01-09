IRS complaint targets America Family Law Center for allegedly charging clients for free services

The Texas Legal Services Center has asked the IRS to remove the America Family Law Center's tax-exempt status after they allegedly scammed clients.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They've been a non-profit for a decade, helping people with legal issues, but now, a different legal services group has contacted the IRS to try to remove the non-profit status.

Texas Legal Services Center attorney Wayne Krause Yang says in nearly 25 years of practicing law, he's never done this.

"This is the first time we have ever seen a scam this big that it was necessary to file a complaint with the IRS to actually try to take that organization's non-profit status away," Yang explained.

His group filed a complaint with the IRS on Wednesday. In it, the Texas Legal Services Center asked the IRS to remove the America Family Law Center's tax-exempt status.

"We had been learning about the America Family Law Center from people complaining to us that they had been scammed," Yang said.

One of those clients is Stacey Jenny. Yang said she thought she would receive free legal services to get visitation with her granddaughter, but ultimately spent $4,000.

"She went to the final hearing, and the judge said, 'I have to dismiss your case because America Family Law Center didn't give you the right documents.' Ms. Jenny has not seen her granddaughter ever again," Yang said.

The America Family Law Center has an office in southwest Houston. We contacted the organization but haven't heard back.

On its website, it says it offers free help, but mentions there are fees for some services.

The IRS told ABC13 it can't comment. On its website, the IRS says after a complaint is made, it will investigate, and a meeting the organization could take place.

According to the IRS, the America Family Law Center received its non-profit status in 2014.

The Better Business Bureau looked into the America Family Law Center. It lists the organization as "did not disclose" because it didn't answer the BBB's questions.

Yang says they've complained to the Texas attorney general and filed lawsuits. They're hoping the newest action will bring change.

"If you think that you're getting free legal aid, do not provide your credit card number or your bank account information," Yang explained. "Free legal assistance means free."

