Up-close look at the 'surreal' tornado damage at Walt Disney Elementary School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Less than two weeks ago, Walt Disney Elementary in Brazoria County was slammed by an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 125 mph.

It was one of half a dozen tornadoes that touched down that day in a tornado outbreak across southeast Texas. ABC13 was the first to bring you images of the devastation from SkyEye. The damage was unmistakable- this was a strong tornado.

On Tuesday, ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith was able to gain exclusive access to the property to see the damage.

Ranae Rives is the Chief Communications Officer for Alvin ISD. She was watching ABC13 during the storm and heard that the school was in the direct path of a potential tornado.

"It just seemed crazy to me that it could happen," Rives said.

She was one of the few who got to tour the school from the inside after the storm.

"Standing in that building, seeing kids' work everywhere and desks everywhere, breaks your heart. It really does," Rives said.

During the school's National Weather Service storm survey, forecasters mentioned that Walt Disney Elementary had the worst damage from that tornado.

Thankfully, it was a Saturday during the winter break, so school was not in session and no one was injured on site.

The damage at the school includes two main areas on the western side of campus. There is one school wall that is completely gone. The metal beams even collapsed in on themselves.

Then, there is a second hole in another exterior wall. Most of the roof on the western end of the school is also missing. The property is now guarded 24 hours a day as crews work to clean up and assess the damage caused by the tornado.

When ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith visited the school, there was still debris left surrounding the school.

Walt Disney Elementary students returned to school Tuesday in a temporary facility that's about 10 minutes up the road.

ABC13 was there to welcome kids back to class, handing out plushies of Mickey Mouse. It brought the parallel of an image that will stay with Rives forever.

"The image that was so neat to me. When I walked in (the school) there is devastation all around. And there's a teddy bear sitting on the filing cabinet, untouched just sitting there. I will never forget that," Rives said.

Rives told ABC13 that it's too early to know what's next for this school. Students will likely attend class indefinitely in the temporary Walt Disney Elementary, which is the old Alvin Elementary School building.

