Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested for murder in Liberty Co. amid immigration crackdowns

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the 34-year-old has been deported from the country five times and has an active aggravated assault charge out of Maryland.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the 34-year-old has been deported from the country five times and has an active aggravated assault charge out of Maryland.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the 34-year-old has been deported from the country five times and has an active aggravated assault charge out of Maryland.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the 34-year-old has been deported from the country five times and has an active aggravated assault charge out of Maryland.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man affiliated with the MS-13 gang was arrested in Liberty County amid an immigration crackdown in the Colony Ridge area, according to the sheriff's office.

Liberty County sheriff's deputies said they were called to investigate a murder during the Colony Ridge crackdown on Monday.

They learned that a suspect in a homicide had reportedly fled on foot into a wooded area. After a multi-department search for several hours, someone called 911 about a suspicious male.

The caller said a man came to their house and asked for a drink and a ride. After giving him some Gatorade, the homeowner called 911.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and surrounded the house where the suspect was located. That's when 34-year-old Luis Miguel Perez was arrested with the help of ICE, deputies said.

RELATED: 8 cartels now designated as terrorist organizations by U.S. State Department

The U.S. Department of State has now designated several cartels as foreign terrorist organizations for the first time ever. Here's why it matters to Houston's Drug Enforcement Administration.

LCSO said Perez is affiliated with the recently-designated foreign terrorist organization MS-13.

He's been deported from the country five times and has an active aggravated assault charge out of Maryland, according to deputies.

Perez is accused of murdering a man, possibly a roommate, on a small rural road near Plum Grove. He is charged with murder and his bond was set at $5 million.

READ MORE: Streets and businesses empty in Colony Ridge amid immigration crackdowns

Federal officials have now confirmed 118 people have been arrested in an immigration crackdown in Liberty County.

On Tuesday, federal officials confirmed that 118 people had been arrested in the Liberty County immigration crackdown.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia reported seeing streets quiet and businesses empty in Colony Ridge, an area north of the Grand Parkway just east of the Eastex Freeway.

ICE hasn't answered ABC13's questions about whether the 118 arrested were in the country illegally or how they were targeted.

Without providing evidence, the agency posted on social media that the area is known for cartel activity and a population that is in the country illegally.

People across the county have criticized what they call a poor response to illegal immigration in Colony Ridge for years. Still, without more information, it's hard to tell what the operation accomplished.

ABC13 has attempted to contact state and federal officials to determine whether the operation is over and whether others are planned.

So far, Eyewitness News' questions and requests have been ignored.

SEE ALSO: DPS and ICE operations underway in Colony Ridge, Liberty County officials say