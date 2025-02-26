Streets and businesses empty in Colony Ridge amid immigration crackdowns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal officials have now confirmed 118 people have been arrested in an immigration crackdown in Liberty County.

On Monday, ABC13's Pooja Lodhia saw several people being pulled over in Colony Ridge, an area north of the Grand Parkway just east of the Eastex Freeway.

On Tuesday, she reported seeing streets quiet and businesses empty.

Socoro Cuevas didn't have a customer all morning.

Her employees didn't show up, either.

"I don't sell anything, no money, no business," she told ABC13 in Spanish. "This is my livelihood. If this continues, I will have to sell it because I am scared."

Cuevas Taqueria has been in Colony Ridge for two years.

Monday was Cuevas' day off, which started as an ordinary day until she got a call from her husband saying federal and state agents were everywhere.

"I told him to shut down the truck and lock himself in," she told ABC13 in Spanish.

ICE reports the arrest of a man they call an MS-13 gang member who had been previously deported.

According to ICE, 118 people have been arrested, but the agency hasn't answered our questions about whether those arrested were in the country illegally or how they were targeted.

Without providing evidence, the agency posted on social media that the area is known for cartel activity and a population that is here illegally.

Cuevas said she doesn't know what's happening.

"I'm scared and afraid," Cuevas said.

People across the country have criticized what they call a poor response to illegal immigration here in Colony Ridge for years. Still, without more information, it's hard to tell what this operation has accomplished.

But one impact is clear: there's fear in Colony Ridge's quiet streets and businesses.

"This is how I make my money, but if there's no money, I can't support myself," Socoro said.

ABC13 has attempted to contact state and federal officials to determine whether this operation is over and whether others are planned.

But Eyewitness News' questions and requests have been ignored.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.


