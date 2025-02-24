DPS and ICE operations underway in Colony Ridge, Liberty County officials say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says DPS and ICE operations are underway in the Colony Ridge area on Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas troopers and HSI are conducting an immigration enforcement operation in the Houston-area housing development.

ABC News has reported that for months, the development has been the target of several conservative conspiracy theorists who claim the neighborhood is a haven for undocumented immigrants and cartels, despite locals pushing back on those rumors.

ABC13 has a crew in Colony Ridge to learn more about Monday's operation.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.