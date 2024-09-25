Homeowner shoots and kills alleged intruder in northwest Harris County, sheriff's office says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner shot and killed a man who may have been trying to break into houses late Tuesday night in northwest Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old alleged intruder grabbed a shovel to break a window at a home on Woodoak Drive near Gulf Bank Road a little before midnight, when the homeowner grabbed a gun and shot the man multiple times.

The suspect was treated by first responders and taken to the hospital, where he died.

The sheriff's office tells ABC13 it believes the man was in the backyard of at least two to three homes.

The man was in the front porch area of the home where he was shot, officials said.

Authorities add that the next-door neighbor confronted the same suspect in their own backyard.

That neighbor then told the homeowner about that incident before the deadly shooting.

A grand jury will have to decide if charges will be filed.