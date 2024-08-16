Shay Whitcomb on deck: Astros call up minor-league HR leader amid Alex Bregman injury

Shay Whitcomb, 25, is the 14th-ranked prospect in the Astros' farm system. He hit 25 home runs in 108 games this season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hey, Astros fans! Can you handle another injury to a critical roster member?

Hours before Friday's first pitch against the Chicago White Sox, the club revealed third baseman Alex Bregman is out of the lineup for the series opener and beyond, according to the LSU product.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman runs on his three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Bregman addressed reporters during the afternoon about swelling in the back of his right elbow. While he assured no long-term effects, No. 2 didn't want to play through the pain, which he said started when he slept with his arm in the wrong position days earlier.

The Astros selected Shay Whitcomb, the 14th-ranked prospect in their farm system, as part of their roster. The Sugar Land Space Cowboy could make his MLB debut during the White Sox series.

Manager Joe Espada said the corresponding move is Aledmys Diaz's release after his second stint with the team. Diaz was hitless in four at-bats across two games during his return to the team. He hadn't played since July 23.

Bregman caught fire during the recent nine-game road trip. He smashed six home runs, part of his 16 hits on 41 at-bats over that stretch.

Whitcomb, an infielder, has been raking in the Pacific Coast League, launching 25 home runs - currently second-best in the PCL - over 108 games.

The 25-year-old was a fifth-round MLB draft selection out of UC-San Diego.

The Astros hold a three-game lead for the American League West over Seattle, and they're bidding to extend their longest win streak of 2024 to nine.

Meanwhile, Justin Verlander completed a second rehab assignment start with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday. He threw 57 pitches across four innings, allowing four hits, an earned run, and striking out five batters. The 41-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched with the Astros since June 9 due to a neck ailment.

JV could return to the team sometime next week, but the team didn't say precisely when.

Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz, right, celebrates the three-run home run by Alex Bregman that also drove in Jose Altuve, left, during a game against the Red Sox on Aug. 11, 2024. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

