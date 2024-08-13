Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez breaks Tampa Bay's videoboard before Rays game

The Houston Astros' slugger has history with damaging scoreboards, including the one at home inside Minute Maid Park.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KTRK) -- Yordan Alvarez may have to pay for breaking someone else's property.

The Houston Astros' leading home-run hitter took some batting practice ahead of the club's game in Tampa Bay against the Rays and crushed a ball into right field, surpassing the 370-foot distance on the field.

Standard fare, right?

However, No. 44 left no survivors with his boom shot. Tropicana Field's right-field video board became glitchy, according to, let's call them, witnesses.

SEE ALSO: Astros salute Mariners fan who grabbed historic Yordan Alvarez ball, announce Aledmys Diaz's return

A social media user, StadiumStephy, posted a photo of the damage on X, formerly known as Twitter. The malfunction is hard to explain, but video boards should display stats and names legibly.

StadiumStephy told ABC13 that some of the Rays staff were shocked by Alvarez's power-killing, um, power. She added that the board had blacked out with fewer than 20 minutes from the first pitch. The game would be played without the board.

MLB.com's Astros writer Brian McTaggart got a broader picture of the one video board glitching and two others going haywire next to it.

"Send bill to Yordan Alvarez," McTaggart posted on X.

The Cuban star is no stranger to smashing into expensive equipment. During batting practice in his 2019 rookie year, Alvarez smacked a shot into the lower right corner of the large outfield video board. The club responded with a message, "Nice shot, Yordan," and an arrow pointing to a blacked-out portion of the board.

Alvarez might have been paying the Rays back for that one time their players threw baseballs at Juice Box's train engine.

SEE MORE: Minute Maid Park's train targeted by baseballs from Tampa Bay Rays player