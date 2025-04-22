How police tracked down stolen car of Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown

PHILADELPHIA -- Surveillance video reveals how police were able to locate A.J. Brown's stolen black Mercedes on Monday morning in New Jersey.

However, news of the Philadelphia Eagles star receiver's car being stolen went public when Brown posted a video on social media a few hours earlier.

In the video, Brown says in part, "To whoever you are, which I'm going to find soon, I'll make a deal with you, bro. Just bring the whip back. I won't press charges."

Brown went on to infer that he and the police were tracking the vehicle as it made its way from Haddonfield to Camden.

Regardless, the suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Luis Segarra, made it very easy for officers. He parked the vehicle just feet away from where Camden County police officers were already stationed to monitor a local construction site.

Those officers were notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle, and quickly moved in.

"The suspect that was inside the vehicle, he fled. It was a short foot pursuit, but they were able to take custody of him on the 1500 block of Mt. Ephriam without incident," said Camden County Police Dep. Chief Janell Simpson.

All of this unfolded right outside the home of Bonita Banks-Goodman.

"I was scared because they had stun guns and everything. I locked myself in the gate because there was a bunch of state troopers and stuff out here," she recalled.

But the lingering question: Did the suspect mention if he knew it was A.J. Brown's car?

"No, not to my knowledge. I don't think he knew who the car belonged to," said Simpson.

Police say the vehicle was not damaged and has since been returned to A.J. Brown.

The charges against Segarra have not been officially released.