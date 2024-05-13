Actor Steve Buscemi punched in the face in random attack in New York City

Chantee Lans has more from Kips Bay, where actor Steve Buscemi was a victim of a random attack.

Chantee Lans has more from Kips Bay, where actor Steve Buscemi was a victim of a random attack.

Chantee Lans has more from Kips Bay, where actor Steve Buscemi was a victim of a random attack.

Chantee Lans has more from Kips Bay, where actor Steve Buscemi was a victim of a random attack.

NEW YORK -- Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face in a random attack in New York City.

The 66-year-old Brooklyn native and current Manhattan resident was walking in Manhattan this past Wednesday when police say someone slugged him.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," according to a statement Sunday from his publicist. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

Buscemi went to a hospital for treatment. He was bleeding and had bruising and swelling.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the attack.

Police are searching for the man accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi in the face in New York.

Buscemi is an honorary member of the FDNY after helping sift through he rubble after September 11. He received his keys to the city in 2021.

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.