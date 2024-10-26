CenterPoint pole leaning hazardously in Spring neighborhood since Beryl finally fixed months later

A leaning Centerpoint pole left behind by Hurricane Beryl's winds was causing concern in one Spring neighborhood before ACTION 13 stepped in to help.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A leaning Centerpoint pole left behind by Hurricane Beryl's winds is causing concern in one Spring neighborhood near Wisteria Walk.

Neighbors tell ACTION 13 they've called the company several times since July but haven't been helped.

One of the frustrated homeowners tells us she turned to Action 13 after giving Centerpoint several chances to address the problem.

Months later, they say there's been no movement on their initial July requests for help until Action 13 stepped in.

"I feel that it's a safety hazard," homeowner Maureen Valenta said. "Help us come out!!"

Maureen Valenta has created an oasis in her Spring backyard, a place her grandchildren love to visit. However, over the last few months, she's grown concerned about a Centerpoint pole that's been leaning since the strong winds from Hurricane Beryl, leaving cables dangling dangerously.

On Wednesday, she showed Action 13 the pole and explained her frustrations.

"We ended up with this light pole that I have been trying and trying and trying to get Centerpoint to (fix)," Valenta said.

By Friday, Centerpoint had finally visited the home and confirmed they had installed a new pole. They tell ABC13 they have transferred all the electric distribution equipment but can't remove the extra now-leaning pole until the attached telecommunications wires are removed.

Comcast representatives say that after ACTION 13 reached out, they sent a crew to the location to transfer their lines off of the leaning pole.

"When they put the new one in, they should have taken this half pole out and attached everything on there," Valenta said.

In a statement, Centerpoint said:

"Our teams are dedicated to making sure that our electric service is safe and reliable for our customers. Our Operations team has investigated the leaning pole near 2706 Wisteria Walk and confirmed that CenterPoint Energy has installed a new pole to replace this one and transferred all electric distribution equipment to the new pole. To be clear, the wires and equipment that remain on the original pole are customer-owned underground infrastructure and telecommunications wires, which are owned and operated by the customer and companies unrelated to CenterPoint.

When CenterPoint Energy installs a new pole, the company notifies those responsible for other attachments of the need to relocate their equipment and we temporarily support their facilities in the interim of a permanent re-location. We are working to expedite reattachment of the facilities at this address, and our crews will return to complete removal of the original pole as soon as this process is complete."

Comcast, in a statement, tells Action 13:

"Following up on your inquiry, we had a crew at the location who reported back that there's an old pole leaning on the property, along with a new pole already installed. Our line was being transferred to the new pole. Centerpoint was also onsite to transfer their lines. Work should be finished, but let me know if you have any other questions."

Valenta hopes this is fixed soon.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.