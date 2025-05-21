SkyEye video shows home completely destroyed by fire in Acres Homes area

The Houston Fire Department said crews are working to put out hotspots. No injuries have been reported.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A home was completely destroyed by a blaze in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The Houston Fire Department said crews were dispatched just before 3 p.m. at the De Priest and Fortune intersection.
SkyEye flew over the house, where firefighters were still putting out hotspots. HFD said the fire was out by around 3:15 p.m.
As of 3:24 p.m., fire officials said crews were not able to complete a full search of the home due to the possibility of a collapse.
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.