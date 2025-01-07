8-year-old boy hospitalized after being attacked by dog in Spring, Pct. 4 says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a dog attack after an 8-year-old boy was bitten by a pit bull in Spring.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the attack happened at about 3:59 p.m. on Tuesday in the 21200 block of Shadow River Lane.

Officials say that the boy was bitten by a pit bull owned by a resident in the area.

Constable Mark Herman posted on social media about the dog attack, reminding the public to leash their dogs in public spaces even if they are trained.

"This is for the safety of everyone. An unleashed dog approaching can make dogs and people uncomfortable," Herman said.