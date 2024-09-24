'He will pay for what he did': 79-year-old put in headlock before potential rapist scared away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a teenager Houston police believe robbed and attempted to rape at least two women in the Greenspoint area this month.

According to the Houston Police Department, the first attack happened at an apartment complex off of Aldine Bender Road near Airline Drive on Sept. 6.

The armed man, who police believe is 17 to 19 years old, robbed and sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot. The woman was able to escape and run off. The suspect was captured on surveillance video picking up his gun and running from the complex.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, HPD believes the teenager did the same to another woman at an apartment complex less than half a mile from the initial attack.

Houston police are searching for a man they believe committed at least two sexual assaults and robberies in the Greenspoint area.

ABC13 spoke with the victim, a 79-year-old grandmother who turns 80 this weekend.

"We are people who can't defend ourselves," she said.

She told ABC13 that the man approached her in the parking lot, and she moved to the side to allow him to pass.

That's when he allegedly lunged and placed her in a headlock. She said he squeezed his arms so tightly he strangled her.

"I felt I was going to die. He was not letting me breathe," she said.

She said the man dragged her to a "dark place" and threw her face down on the ground.

The 79-year-old said she screamed as he took off her and his pants.

"He was about to rape me," she explained.

She said her neighbors were able to scare the man off.

The woman, who asked ABC13 to remain anonymous, said she can understand how the other survivor must feel.

She added that she hopes she and others will cooperate with police to help identify the man.

"What he did will come to light, and he will pay for what he did," she said.

The grandmother said she would also like to see increased police patrols and more cameras in her neighborhood, where data shows at least six other sexual assaults have occurred since August.

Houston police said they have ruled out possible connections to those cases.

