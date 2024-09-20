Man wanted for at least 2 aggravated sex assaults and robberies in Greenspoint area, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway for a suspect believed to be responsible for two sexual assaults and robberies in the Greenspoint area, according to police.

The Houston Police Department described the suspect as a Black man, around 5 feet 9 inches, and about 17 to 19 years old.

HPD released surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store, where the suspect was seen walking on camera.

Police said they believe the same suspect is responsible for at least two incidents where similar sex crimes were reported.

The first incident happened at an apartment complex on Aldine Bender on Monday, Sept. 9.

Houston police said the suspect pointed a handgun at a woman and then sexually assaulted her. Police said she was able to escape from the suspect and run away.

Video shows the suspect then picked up his handgun and ran away.

The second assault happened on Thursday, Sept. 12, at about 9:30 p.m. at a nearby apartment complex on Imperial Valley.

The victim reported to police that an armed man demanded her money and phone before placing her in a headlock to the point of nearly losing consciousness.

Investigators said that's when he began to sexually assault her until a witness intervened and he ran away.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.

