Man and woman detained as persons of interests after 64-year-old man shot, killed in Meyerland: HPD

MEYERLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman were detained in the Meyerland area after a 64-year-old man was reportedly shot to death inside an apartment complex on Friday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

The scene unfolded in the 5400 block of Birdwood Road just before 9 p.m. where multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

HPD said the 64-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside one of the units.

Shortly after, a man and woman reportedly left the apartment together and were taken into custody after officials said witnesses had pointed them out.

Police said that at least one of them was staying with the victim for a few days, but their relationship remains unclear, officials said.

HPD clarified that the man and woman were only described as persons of interest.

At this time, the cause of the shooting is unknown.