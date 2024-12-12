50-year-old man killed during possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman shot and killed a 50-year-old man in a possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say.

An investigation is underway after a woman shot and killed a 50-year-old man in a possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say.

An investigation is underway after a woman shot and killed a 50-year-old man in a possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say.

An investigation is underway after a woman shot and killed a 50-year-old man in a possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened on Wednesday at about 3 p.m. at a home on Heatherbloom near Altair.

Investigators said a woman and her father heard someone inside the home when she grabbed her pistol and shot the stranger multiple times.

The possible home invasion suspect died at the scene.

Authorities said the woman and her father don't know who the 50-year-old suspect is.

Houston police said there wasn't a sign of forced entry, and an investigation is underway.

"I don't think there were any words exchanged. The daughter said she heard someone come inside, and she just shot (her firearm)," HPD Lt. Bryan Bui said.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.