5 victims in stable condition after I-45 multi-vehicle accident, The Woodlands Fire Department says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision on northbound 45 Friday evening, The Woodlands Fire Department said.

According to officials, traffic was brought to a standstill at 5:20 p.m. after an overturned box truck, two 18-wheelers, and several passenger vehicles were involved in the crash just north of Spring Creek.

The five hospitalized victims are all reportedly in stable condition.