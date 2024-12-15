42-year-old man killed after altercation with his girlfriend's brother in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was found shot to death on Saturday in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call at around 3 a.m. in the 23000 block of Bauer Hockley Road.

When authorities arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead after EMS performed life-saving measures.

Officials learned that the victim had gotten into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The victim's girlfriend called her brother who showed up shortly after, officials said.

According to law enforcement, the victim and his girlfriend's brother got into an altercation, which led to the victim getting shot several times.

Deputies say the victim's girlfriend and her brother stayed on the scene.

The case is being referred to a Harris County grand jury.