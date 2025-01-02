3 teens dead, 3 hospitalized after crashing during brief chase in N. Harris Co., deputies say

Deputies said the chase began after a license plate reader flagged the vehicle the teens were in as stolen. Investigators said masks, screwdrivers, and hammers were recovered from the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teenagers are dead following a short chase in north Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The deadly crash happened on Rolling Terrace Drive near Cypresswood Drive and Kuykendahl Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said there were six juveniles in the vehicle during the chase -- ranging in age from 14 to 15 years old.

Three of them died, including the driver, when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree, HCSO said.

Officials said the vehicle was flagged as stolen by a license plate reader shortly after midnight. Deputies said they caught up with the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver fled, sparking a very brief chase.

HCSO said it was only about 40 seconds long, with speeds getting up to 90 miles per hour before the vehicle crashed into the tree.

Investigators said it's unclear what the juveniles were doing prior to the chase.

"There were some masks recovered from the scene. They did have some screwdrivers and hammers in their possession. At this point, it's all preliminary, so we don't really know what they were out doing," Maj. John Nanny said.

Deputies said the three teens who survived are in stable condition at the hospital. They will be interviewed by investigators.

