3 hospitalized after being shot during drive-by in Acres Homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A drive-by shooting in Houston's Acres Homes sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired into a home on Phillips near Bland Street at about 10 p.m.

Investigators believe there was some sort of argument before the shooting.

One man and two women were hit by bullets and rushed to the hospital.

Lt. R. Willkens said four children were inside the home where shots were fired into. He said they were not injured.

The police department said they don't have a description of the suspect(s) at this time, and an investigation is underway.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-8800.