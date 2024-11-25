3 hospitalized after crash involving wrong-way driver and METRO bus on HOV/HOT lane at I-45 at Main

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people have been hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash involving a wrong-way driver and a METRO bus Monday morning in north Houston.

This happened in the HOV/HOT lane at I-45 North Freeway northbound at Main, which is currently closed.

METRO told ABC13 that a preliminary investigation found that at about 9 a.m., a driver forcibly bypassed a gate closure and drove the wrong way in the lane.

Two people on the bus were taken to the hospital.

The person in the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is affecting the HOV/HOT lane, the left lane and two center lanes, according to Houston TranStar.

