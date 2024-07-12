3 heat-related deaths confirmed after Beryl's damage in Harris Co., medical examiner's office says

The Houston Fire Department told ABC13 since Beryl made landfall they've had at least 158 heat related calls for service.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, there have been at least three deaths related to heat exposure as hundreds of thousands remain without power for a fifth consecutive day.

Officials say one of the victims was a 76-year-old man who died of hyperthermia inside his home near Pasadena High School on Wednesday.

Another death was a 50-year-old woman who died of hyperthermia in environmental heat exposure due to power loss from the havoc Beryl caused.

The third death involves a 78-year-old man who died of hyperthermia following a residential power loss during Beryl.

There have been a total of at least 12 confirmed deaths in the Houston area in relation to Hurricane Beryl this week, many involving trees falling.

On Friday, the Houston Fire Department told ABC13 that 158 heat-related calls, 301 carbon monoxide calls, and 1,298 light wire-related calls occurred since Beryl's landfall.

