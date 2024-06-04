Revelers stream into downtown to welcome Houston's New Faces of Pride

It was a colorful day in downtown Houston! Take in the sights and sounds here from the first-ever Houston's New Faces of Pride parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of your neighbors lined the streets of downtown Houston for a chance to celebrate the first Houston's New Faces of Pride Parade.

The city's newest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration got underway early Saturday with a festival outside Houston City Hall.

When gates opened at noon, hundreds streamed through to explore and have fun as the city turned its focus on unity, inclusiveness and empowerment.

The festival also brought out a big list of performers, including sets by openly gay country artists Chris Housman and Billy Gilman.

As the sun began to set, crowds swelled with revelers ready to see the inaugural Houston's New Faces of Pride parade.

The parade featured five grand marshals and carried the theme "Rainbow Revolution."

President Bryan Cotton told ABC13 he already felt a sense of accomplishment, even before the parade stepped off.

"We saw a need in the community and we met it," Cotton said. "That was supporting, uplifting and highlighting other small nonprofits in the community that are doing amazing things. That is our lane that we're focused on staying in."

The new organization made an entrance last fall, announcing it would stage its own Pride parade and festival one week earlier than Pride Houston's celebration.

Vice President Felicia Flores said their team immediately went to work to serve the LGBTQ+ community, leveraging its platform to help supply homeless youth at Grace Place and Tony's Place with jackets and backpacks for the winter.

Each month, the organization hosts a community happy hour to help amplify the work of inclusive nonprofit organizations.

