Bystander among 2 killed, 3 hospitalized in southwest Houston parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shootout in a parking lot left two people dead and three injured in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft.

Multiple bullet holes were seen in the glass of a smoke shop with the ground covered in glass at the scene.

Police say that a bystander was among the two people killed. According to authorities, two of the three hospitalized were shot, while one person sustained minor injuries.

Police haven't said whether anyone is in custody.

There is no known motive at this time.

