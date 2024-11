2 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in west Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at a complex in west Harris County on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at 19770 Clay Road.

Authorities believe it may have been a murder-suicide.

Details regarding what happened are still limited.

ABC13 is working on gathering more details at the scene.