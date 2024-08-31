18-year-old man found dead in Brookshire apartment parking lot, police say

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found dead in a parking lot outside a Brookshire apartment complex, according to police.

Brookshire PD said officers responded to a reports of shots heard in the Willow Springs Apartments at around 7:08 p.m. on Friday in the 4400 block of 5th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 18-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez Jr. deceased in the parking lot.

Royal ISD released a statement via Facebook on the death of Rodriguez, who was a former student.

"Falcon Community, it is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of one of our former students, Juan Rodriguez. His loss is felt deeply by all of us. During this difficult time, we encourage everyone to come together and support one another. We understand that this news may be upsetting, and we want to remind you that counseling services are available for anyone who needs support. Our counselors are here to offer guidance during this challenging time. If you or your student would like to speak with a counselor, please do not hesitate to reach out to Royal High School at 281-934-2215. In addition to our counseling services, we encourage you to look out for one another. If you notice someone who may be struggling, please encourage them to seek support or inform a trusted member of our staff. We are here for you, and we are stronger together."

Authorities are working to obtain information from witnesses.

"Our sympathies go out to all those impacted in this senseless act of violence. We encourage anyone who may have information to contact the Brookshire Police Department (281-375-5000) or Waller County Crime Stoppers (979-826-8266)," Brookshire police chief James Hines said.